Commanders sign Michael Gallup

Wide receiver Michael Gallup’s NFL return will come in Washington.

The Commanders announced that they have signed Gallup on Thursday. He visited with the team earlier this month.

Gallup retired after spending the offseason with the Raiders last year and was released from their reserve/retired list when he moved to return this year. He last played for the Cowboys in 2023. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator in Dallas that season.

Gallup had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns that season. The 2018 third-round pick had 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns over 86 games for the Cowboys.

The Commanders have also traded for Deebo Samuel and re-signed Noah Brown this offseason. Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey are other leading names in the receiving corps for Washington.