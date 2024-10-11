 Skip navigation
Commanders sign quarterback Sam Hartman to practice squad

  
October 11, 2024

Sam Hartman wasn’t gone from Washington for long.

Hartman, who was waived by the Commanders yesterday, cleared waivers today and promptly re-signed with Washington’s practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hartman was the odd man out in Washington when Marcus Mariota was declared 100 percent healthy and the Commanders decided they no longer needed four quarterbacks on their 53-player roster. The depth chart now consists of Jayden Daniels starting, Mariota backing him up and Jeff Driskel as the third quarterback.

But the Commanders think Hartman has promise, perhaps to be the No. 2 behind Daniels some day, and they’d like to continue developing him. They’ll now continue to do that.