Commanders waive QB Sam Hartman

With backup Marcus Mariota healthy, the Commanders have elected to drop their fourth quarterback from their 53-man roster.

Washington has waived quarterback Sam Hartman.

Hartman, 25, joined the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in the spring. While he started the regular season on the practice squad, he was signed to the 53-man roster after Mariota suffered his injury.

It stands to reason that Hartman could rejoin Washington’s practice squad should he clear waivers.

Aside from starter Jayden Daniels and Mariota, the Commanders also have Jeff Driskel on their 53-man roster at quarterback.