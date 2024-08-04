 Skip navigation
Commanders sign Taylor Stallworth

  
Published August 4, 2024 08:39 AM

The Commanders added a veteran defensive tackle to the team on Sunday.

They announced the signing of Taylor Stallworth to the 90-man roster. Cornerback Christian Holmes was waived in a corresponding move.

Stallworth played one game for the Titans last season and he appeared in games for the Texans and Chiefs in 2022. He spent the previous two seasons with the Colts and opened his career with two years in New Orleans.

In 58 total regular season games, Stallworth recorded 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Daron Payne, Jonathan Payne, Johnny Newton, John Ridgeway, and Phidarian Mathis are also competing for spots up front in Washington.