Commanders sign third-rounder Luke McCaffrey, three other picks

  
Published May 10, 2024 11:11 AM

There’s another McCaffrey in the NFL.

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey has signed his rookie deal with the Commanders. McCaffrey, who is the son of former NFL wideout Ed McCaffrey and brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, was a third-round pick last month.

McCaffrey had 71 receptions for 992 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while playing at Rice last season.

The Commanders also announced that they have signed fifth-round linebacker Jordan Magee, fifth-round safety Dominique Hampton, and seventh-round defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste. They have five more unsigned draft picks, including second-overall pick Jayden Daniels.