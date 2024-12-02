 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders sign Zane Gonzalez to active roster

  
Published December 2, 2024 04:11 PM

The Commanders elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad for the third time this season on Sunday, which left them with the choice of signing Gonzalez to the active roster or finding someone else to do the kicking this week.

They opted for door No. 1. The team announced that they signed Gonzalez to their 53-man roster on Monday.

Gonzalez filled in for Austin Seibert in two November Games and then returned for the win over the Titans after Seibert went on injured reserve last week.

Gonzalez missed two field goals against Tennessee, but made the three he tried in November and he’s 10-of-10 on extra points.