Commanders sign Zane Gonzalez to active roster

The Commanders elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad for the third time this season on Sunday, which left them with the choice of signing Gonzalez to the active roster or finding someone else to do the kicking this week.

They opted for door No. 1. The team announced that they signed Gonzalez to their 53-man roster on Monday.

Gonzalez filled in for Austin Seibert in two November Games and then returned for the win over the Titans after Seibert went on injured reserve last week.

Gonzalez missed two field goals against Tennessee, but made the three he tried in November and he’s 10-of-10 on extra points.