Commanders stretch lead to 17-7

A pair of fourth downs helped the Commanders push their lead to 10 points in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw incomplete to running back Bijan Robinson on a fourth-and-three from the Washington 48-yard-line to end an Atlanta possession and Commanders quarterback Sam Howell ran for a first down on a fourth down in Atlanta territory a short time later. That allowed the Commanders to keep driving long enough for Howell to find Curtis Samuel for a seven-yard touchdown.

Running back Antonio Gibson scored on another Howell pass earlier in the quarter and the Commanders now lead 17-7.

Howell is 12-of-17 for 109 yards with Samuel and Terry McLaurin accounting for nine of those catches and 105 receiving yards.