Commanders to hire Dan Quinn as head coach

The final head coaching vacancy in the NFL has been filled.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders will hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach. He joins new General Manager Adam Peters as the first two big hires made under team owner Josh Harris.

Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons from 2015 until he was fired after losing the first five games of the 2020 season. He became the Cowboys defensive coordinator the next year and has been part of several head coaching searches in recent years, but pulled out of them the last two years in order to return to Dallas. He made a different choice this year and will now be running one of the Cowboys’ historical rivals.

Plenty of questions remain in Washington, including who will run the offense. Eric Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in 2023, but it is unclear if he’ll be in the mix for the same spot on Quinn’s staff.

The Cowboys will also be searching for a new defensive coordinator and both of those choices will have great bearing on how the 2024 season plays out in the NFC East.