Commanders to hire David Raih as tight ends coach

The Commanders are adding an assistant coach who worked with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona to Dan Quinn’s coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that David Raih will be the tight ends coach in Washington this season. Raih was the wide receivers coach with the Cardinals in 2019 and 2020 and also worked under Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

Raih left Arizona to spend one year as the offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt and he was a senior offensive analyst with the Buccaneers during the 2023 season. He worked for the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and ended his time in Green Bay as the team’s wide receiver coach.

Reports this week indicate the Commanders are also set to hire offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. to Quinn’s staff.