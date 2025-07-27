Commanders to induct Santana Moss into their Ring of Fame

The Commanders will kick off the 2025 season by adding a player to the franchise’s Ring of Fame.

The team announced that they will be inducting wide receiver Santana Moss into the group during their Week 1 game against the Giants. Moss will be the 52nd person to join the club.

Moss began his NFL career as a Jets first-round pick in 2001 and he moved on to Washington in a 2005 trade that sent wideout Laveranues Coles to New Jersey. Moss spent 10 seasons with the club and picked up 581 catches for 7,867 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Moss ranks third in franchise history behind Art Monk and Charley Taylor in catches and fourth behind those two players and Gary Clark in receiving yards. He will join all three of those players as members of the team’s Ring of Fame.