Commanders to interview Pat Shurmur Tuesday

The Commanders need a new offensive coordinator and they’re set to speak to an experienced candidate on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will interview Pat Shurmur for the opening created by last week’s firing of Scott Turner.

Shurmur was out of the league this season after spending the previous two years as the offensive coordinator with the Broncos. He spent the previous two years as the head coach of the Giants and also had a two-year run as the Browns head coach earlier in his career.

Shurmur got the Giants job after running a successful Vikings offense in 2017 and he’s also been a coordinator with the Rams and Eagles over the course of his career.