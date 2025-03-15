Commanders to re-sign Clelin Ferrell

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell helped the Commanders make it to the NFC Championship Game last season and he’ll be back in Washington for an encore.

According to multiple reports, Ferrell has agreed to re-sign with the team. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that it is a one-year deal.

Ferrell started 10 of the 14 regular season games he played and had 26 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He also had four tackles in the postseason.

The Commanders have also been busy adding new faces to their defensive line this week. Deatrich Wise, Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman, and Jacob Martin have all agreed to deals that will add them to a group that will also include Ferrell, Daron Payne, Dorance Armstrong, and Jer’Zhan Newton.