Commanders to re-sign OL Trent Scott

  
Published March 13, 2025 05:40 PM

The Commanders are bringing offensive lineman Trent Scott back.

According to multiple reports on Thursday, they have agreed to a new deal with Scott. It’s a one-year deal.

Scott signed a two-year deal with the Commanders in 2023 and he’s played in 27 regular season games over the last two seasons. He started three of those games and also started one of the team’s playoff games at right guard.

In addition to his work as a blocker, Scott caught a one-yard touchdown in Week Three of the 2024 season. That was Jayden Daniels’s first touchdown pass in the NFL, so Scott will be an answer to a trivia question along with everything else he accomplishes in his NFL career.