Commanders to re-sign Tyler Larsen

The Commanders have agreed to a deal with center Tyler Larsen, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Larsen started eight games in 2022 before dislocating his right kneecap in a Dec. 4 game. In 2021, his season ended after nine games with an Achilles injury.

Larsen joined the Commanders in the 2021 offseason.

He spent his first five seasons in Carolina, playing 68 games with 18 starts.

In seven seasons, Larsen has appeared in 86 games with 29 starts.

He also has versatility to play inside.