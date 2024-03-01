Commanders to release Logan Thomas

The Commanders are parting ways with a pair of veteran offensive players.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will release tight end Logan Thomas. That report comes shortly after word that the team will be releasing tackle Charles Leno as well.

Thomas has spent the last four seasons with the Commanders and posted 72 catches during his first season in Washington. Thomas was limited to six games in 2021 by a knee injury, but returned to play in 30 games over the last two seasons. He had 184 catches for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns over his entire run with the team.

Washington will open up $6.54 million in cap space once the move becomes official.