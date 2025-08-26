Commanders to waive QB Sam Hartman

Quarterback Sam Hartman is likely headed for another year on Washington’s practice squad.

Per NFL Media, the Commanders are waiving Hartman as they reduce their roster to 53 players.

Hartman, 26, joined Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame last year. He spent most of his collegiate career at Wake Forest before transferring.

In this year’s preseason, Hartman completed 25-of-46 passes for 207 yards with four interceptions.

The Commanders still have Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson on their roster at QB behind second-year starter Jayden Daniels.