Commanders to work out UFL kickers Jake Bates, Andre Szmyt

The Commanders need a kicker, after cutting Brandon McManus. Their options include a pair of UFL kickers.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders will work out Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates and St. Louis Battlehawks kicker Andre Szmyt.

Bates made three field goals of 60 yards or longer in 2024, including a 64-yarder. His head coach, Mike Nolan, complained during the season that teams were contacting Bates in violation of the league’s rules.

McManus was signed earlier his years. Nine days after a pair of flight attendants sued McManus for sevual assault, the Commanders cut him.

Bates had a brief stint with the Texans during training camp in 2023. Szmyt spent time last year with the Bears; he won the Lou Groza award as the best kicked in college football in 2018, as a freshman.