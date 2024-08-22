 Skip navigation
Commanders trade Jahan Dotson to Eagles

  
Published August 22, 2024 11:44 AM

The Eagles have made a trade to bring in a receiver and they’ve done it with a division rival.

Philadelphia announced on Thursday that the club has acquired former first-round pick Jahan Dotson from Washington.

The Eagles will send a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks to receive Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Commanders.

Dotson, 24, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He played 12 games and caught 35 passes for 523 yards with seven touchdowns as a rookie. But in 17 games last season, he registered 49 receptions for 518 yards with four TDs.

With a new coaching staff and front office in Washington, Dotson had fallen behind on the depth chart. Now, he’ll get a chance to show what he can do alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia.