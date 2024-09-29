Commanders up 14-7 after scoring on 16th straight possession

Commanders punter Tress Way didn’t get to punt at all in Week Three and the Commanders haven’t needed him yet in Week Four.

Running back Jeremy McNichols sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and the Commanders are up 14-7 over the Cardinals. It’s the 16th straight possession to end with points for Washington.

McNichols’s backfield mate Brian Robinson scored the first touchdown and the two of them have joined quarterback Jayden Daniels to put up 101 rushing yards already. Daniels is also 7-of-7 for 62 yards in Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s return to Arizona.

The Cardinals opened the game with a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown catch, but their second drive stalled and they had to punt. If their defense can’t find a better approach, they won’t be able to afford any more of those.