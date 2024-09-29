 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders up 14-7 after scoring on 16th straight possession

  
Published September 29, 2024 04:50 PM

Commanders punter Tress Way didn’t get to punt at all in Week Three and the Commanders haven’t needed him yet in Week Four.

Running back Jeremy McNichols sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and the Commanders are up 14-7 over the Cardinals. It’s the 16th straight possession to end with points for Washington.

McNichols’s backfield mate Brian Robinson scored the first touchdown and the two of them have joined quarterback Jayden Daniels to put up 101 rushing yards already. Daniels is also 7-of-7 for 62 yards in Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s return to Arizona.

The Cardinals opened the game with a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown catch, but their second drive stalled and they had to punt. If their defense can’t find a better approach, they won’t be able to afford any more of those.