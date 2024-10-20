Commanders up 7-0 after Andy Dalton pick-six

The Panthers’ opening drive in Washington looked like it would end in points as they moved closer to the Commanders’ end zone, but the first score of the game wound up belonging to the home team.

Dante Fowler picked off a screen pass by Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. The Commanders now lead 7-0 with less than four minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

It’s the first interception of Fowler’s career and his third career touchdown.

The Panthers had picked up 61 yards before Fowler’s big play and they’ll need to recover that momentum after the bad ending to the opening possession.