Commanders waive LS Camaron Cheeseman

The Commanders had issues with their long snapping on Sunday and they’ll have someone else handle those duties against the Jets in Week 16.

The team announced that they have waived long snapper Camaron Cheeseman on Monday. The team did not announce any corresponding move and they do not have another long snapper on their practice squad.

Cheeseman was a 2021 sixth-round pick and his status has been a talking point throughout this season. He had three more bad snaps in Sunday’s 28-20 loss to the Rams, including one that led to punter Tress Way getting hurt, and head coach Ron Rivera said they would consider a change after the game.

That change is going to be followed by many more in Washington onceanother disappointing season comes to an end.