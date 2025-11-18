 Skip navigation
Commanders waive WR Jacoby Jones, sign K Jake Moody

  
Published November 18, 2025 04:37 PM

The Commanders officially added kicker Jake Moody to their 53-man roster on Tuesday and they announced another roster move as well.

They have waived wide receiver Jacoby Jones. Jones was signed to the roster last week.

Jones signed with the Commanders after going undrafted earlier this year and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He had one catch for 25 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins in Madrid.

Moody replaces Matt Gay, who was released on Monday after missing a pair of field goals in the Dolphins loss. He was signed off of the Bears’ practice squad and appeared in two games for Chicago earlier this season.