Commanders won’t pursue Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 27, 2023 01:56 PM
nbc_csu_lamartrade_230327
March 27, 2023 12:04 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms react to Lamar Jackson's trade request and discuss where the former MVP and the Ravens go from here.

Despite the rumors, the Commanders never had interest in pursuing Lamar Jackson and won’t pursue Lamar Jackson. The quarterback seemed a good fit for the franchise, but if Jackson lands elsewhere, it will be a much farther move from Baltimore.

“I’m not sure where it all comes from,” Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said Monday, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “From the very beginning, we’ve been very consistent with our message, and it continues to come up. . . . It’s coming from somewhere. It’s not coming from us.”

Mayhew praised Jackson but made clear the Commanders are rolling with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

“There are a ton of talented players that could help us that we don’t end up talking to for various reasons, and Lamar falls into that category ,” Mayhew said, via JP Finlay of NBCWashington.com.

Jackson tweeted Monday morning that he has requested a trade from the Ravens with the sides far apart in contract talks. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Monday afternoon that his team is doing due diligence on Jackson.

The Commanders, though, will not pursue him.

“I won’t get into specifics; I don’t want to sound critical of anyone,” Mayhew said. “[Jackson]’s a very talented guy.”

One of the reasons the Commanders won’t pursue Jackson is Howell. The Commanders saw Howell play only one game -- a Week 18 victory over the Cowboys -- and he completed only 11 passes. But that was enough to bolster their belief that Howell is their franchise quarterback.

“One of the problems in the league is guys play too much too soon,” Mayhew said. “I think Howell played the appropriate amount last season. I think he’s going to be a good player.”