Commaners downgrade DT Daron Payne to out

As the Commanders prepare for a game that could vault them to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991, defensive tackle Daron Payne will miss his first game of the year.

Payne has been downgraded to out.

He had been listed as questionable with knee/finger injuries. The move likely means that Payne won’t make the trip to Philadelphia for the game.

Payne has started every game since the 2020 season and 88 in a row.

His absence opens the door for Sheldon Day and Jer’Zhan Newton, with one getting the start and both getting a full dose of one of the best offensive lines the NFL has seen in recent years.

Newton, a rookie, started 11 games this year in place of Jonathan Allen, who missed more than two months before returning in late December.