 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cowboyshc_250125.jpg
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commaners downgrade DT Daron Payne to out

  
Published January 25, 2025 03:53 PM

As the Commanders prepare for a game that could vault them to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991, defensive tackle Daron Payne will miss his first game of the year.

Payne has been downgraded to out.

He had been listed as questionable with knee/finger injuries. The move likely means that Payne won’t make the trip to Philadelphia for the game.

Payne has started every game since the 2020 season and 88 in a row.

His absence opens the door for Sheldon Day and Jer’Zhan Newton, with one getting the start and both getting a full dose of one of the best offensive lines the NFL has seen in recent years.

Newton, a rookie, started 11 games this year in place of Jonathan Allen, who missed more than two months before returning in late December.