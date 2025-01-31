 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was 'butthurt' about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so 'unique'

Congressional delegation will review Super Bowl security

  
Published January 31, 2025 01:05 PM

There’s no place safer than the Super Bowl. After a New Year’s terrorist attack in New England, however, the federal government hopes to ensure its safety.

Axios.com reports that a congressional delegation will visit New Orleans on Monday to review the security plan for the Super Bowl, to be played on Sunday, February 9.

Representative Dale Strong (R-Ala.) will lead the group. He’s the chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology.

Extra steps include bag checks at checkpoints in the French Quarter between February 5 and 10. Also, vehicle traffic will be restricted in the area, and coolers and ice chests will be prohibited.

Earlier this week, NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier discussed the security challenges with reporters.

“I think the most important thing is, very clear and unequivocal, saying without hesitation that we are really confident in our security plan going into the Super Bowl,” Lanier said, via the Associated Press.

“I feel very confident that we’re going to the Super Bowl in an environment that people are going to feel comfortable, they’re going to feel safe and they’re going to enjoy the Super Bowl.”

The event will feature a more visible law-enforcement presence. Which might not necessarily make people feel more comfortable, but which will definitely make them feel more safe.