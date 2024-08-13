Connor Williams feels “95 percent,” Seahawks shooting to have him ready for Week 1

Center Connor Williams tore his ACL while playing for the Dolphins in Week 14 last season, but that didn’t stop the Seahawks from signing him this week and it’s not stopping them from making him part of their plans for the start of the regular season.

Williams officially joined the team on Sunday when they signed him and traded Nick Harris to the Browns. With Harris gone, Olu Oluwatimi is the other option at center and head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the team’s goal is to have Williams ready to play for their season opener against the Broncos.

Macdonald said the team will have Williams work “with the sports performance folks for the next week or so” before he’s ready to join the team for full practice sessions. Williams believes he’s close to being all the way back.

“I feel great,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I’m probably about 95 percent. I’m getting there. Strength’s getting there. Pretty symmetrical honestly, and so I think we’re just devising a plan to slowly work back in and slowly give me on the field.”

The calendar doesn’t leave much time for Williams to settle into his new home, but all involved seem confident that it will be enough to get him up to speed.