The Seahawks are checking in with a veteran offensive lineman.

Center Connor Williams is taking a visit with Seattle on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Williams, 27, is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 while playing for the Dolphins last season. He spent 2022 and 2023 with Miami, starting 26 games for the AFC East squad.

A second-round pick in 2018, Williams appeared in 57 games with 51 starts for the Cowboys in his first four seasons.