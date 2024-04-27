Cooper Beebe will move from guard to center for Cowboys

The Cowboys didn’t try to keep starting center Tyler Biadasz, who followed Dan Quinn to the Commanders. They believed they could upgrade at the position in the draft.

The Cowboys used the 73rd overall pick on Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe.

Beebe has never played center in a game, but he worked on learning the position during pre-draft training with offensive line instructor Duke Manyweather. Manyweather’s OL Masterminds program is run out of Sports Academy across the street from the Cowboys’ team headquarters at The Star.

The Cowboys confirmed the plan is for Beebe to compete with Brock Hoffman for the job at center.

“It’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” Beebe told beat reporters Friday. “I’m kind of going in with the mentality that I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do to win, and if that involves center, that’s going to be something that I’m going to do for the team. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do.”

Beebe earned the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

“I would say I’m a pretty nasty guy,” Beebe said. “I’m a dude that tries to dirt people anytime I can. But I’m also a dude that just focuses on technique.”