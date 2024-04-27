 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Beebe will move from guard to center for Cowboys

  
Published April 27, 2024 01:44 PM

The Cowboys didn’t try to keep starting center Tyler Biadasz, who followed Dan Quinn to the Commanders. They believed they could upgrade at the position in the draft.

The Cowboys used the 73rd overall pick on Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe.

Beebe has never played center in a game, but he worked on learning the position during pre-draft training with offensive line instructor Duke Manyweather. Manyweather’s OL Masterminds program is run out of Sports Academy across the street from the Cowboys’ team headquarters at The Star.

The Cowboys confirmed the plan is for Beebe to compete with Brock Hoffman for the job at center.

“It’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” Beebe told beat reporters Friday. “I’m kind of going in with the mentality that I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do to win, and if that involves center, that’s going to be something that I’m going to do for the team. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do.”

Beebe earned the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

“I would say I’m a pretty nasty guy,” Beebe said. “I’m a dude that tries to dirt people anytime I can. But I’m also a dude that just focuses on technique.”