Cooper DeJean is the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published December 24, 2025 12:24 PM

Throwing on Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean did not work out well for the Commanders last Saturday.

DeJean picked off a pass by Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson late in the third quarter and the Eagles used the takeaway to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their 29-18 victory. DeJean also broke up three other passes and had four tackles to help the Eagles sew up the NFC East title.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that DeJean has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. It’s the first time that the 2024 second-round pick has been selected for that award.

DeJean has 85 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 16 passes defensed in his first year as a full-time starter in Philly.