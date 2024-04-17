Cooper DeJean visited with Steelers, Seahawks, Bills, Eagles

Cornerback Cooper DeJean’s pre-draft schedule was a bit more difficult to navigate than those of other prospective first-round picks.

The former Iowa star fractured his fibula during the 2023 season, which meant that he had to delay his Pro Day workout until other players were visiting teams and go for medical rechecks in Indianapolis in the same window. That left time for DeJean to meet with four teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that DeJean visited with the Steelers, Seahawks, Bills and Eagles during his truncated schedule of visits.

DeJean ran a 4.42 40 at his Pro Day and tested well across the board, so there shouldn’t be too many concerns about his health heading into next week. There are some questions about where he’ll wind up lining up on the field, but teams looking for secondary help will likely bet on his upside rather than lose too much sleep about his exact spot on the field.