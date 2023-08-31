Cooper Kupp day-to-day after “setback” with hamstring

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp returned to practice a little over a week ago and said that he felt like he was on track to play in the season opener after missing time with a hamstring injury, but his availability has become a little cloudier.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday that Kupp suffered a “setback” with the hamstring. McVay called the injury a strain and said that Kupp is considered day-to-day as the team moves closer to their opening game against the Seahawks.

The fact that Kupp’s condition took a turn for the worse after several days of practice would seem to be reason for the Rams to exercise extra caution before turning him loose again.

Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, and Demarcus Robinson are the other receivers on the Rams’ 53-man roster.