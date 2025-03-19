Cooper Kupp: Facing Rams “a nice little thing” about joining Seahawks

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp spent a lot of time talking about coming home in his first comments to the media since signing with the Seahawks, but the Washington native also talked about the circumstances that led him to Seattle.

The Rams released Kupp after failing to find a trading partner and the wideout said the process of leaving the only NFL team he’s played for has “been very difficult and frustrating” because he “always imagined” he would play for the team for his whole career. Kupp had nice things to say about the players and coaches he worked with in Los Angeles, but added that it’s a small bonus that his new team is going to play his former one twice during the 2025 season.

“Yeah, I am looking forward to it,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “That didn’t play into the decision to come here, but it’s a nice little thing on the side to be able to go against those guys and know a lot of those guys, so much respect for the coaching staff, the way they handle things down there, the players down there. I am excited about it, though. It’s going to be a really cool thing. When that time comes, it will just be football at that point. But I am looking forward to it.”

Both sides have designs on competing for playoff spots, so the results of the Kupp reunion games could factor heavily in the NFC West race this season.