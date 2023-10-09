Cooper Kupp: It felt good to be out there playing football again

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp made his season debut on Sunday, performing well in Los Angeles’ 23-14 loss to Philadelphia.

Kupp caught eight passes for 118 yards, leading the team in both categories.

“It was good,” Kupp said postgame, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “I mean, I think there’s some stuff, just processing, seeing the field, seeing what defenses are doing, and then just being able to react to it, there’s a few things that I’m sure I’m going to be looking at tomorrow and just feel like, ‘man, this should’ve happened a little bit faster.’

“But it did feel good to be out there playing football again.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he loved having Kupp back on the field.

“It was great,” Stafford said. “I thought he played really well. Proud of him. Happy for him that he’s out there, because I know that’s what he loves to do, is be out there playing and competing.”

Rookie Puka Nacua has been Los Angeles’ breakout receiver early on this season and he finished with seven catches on 11 targets for 71 yards with a touchdown. If Week 5 was any indication, Kupp and Nacua should fit nicely together as targets for Stafford moving forward.