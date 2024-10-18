 Skip navigation
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Cooper Kupp listed as questionable to face Raiders

  
Published October 18, 2024 05:33 PM

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be back in the Rams lineup on Sunday.

Kupp has been listed as questionable to face the Raiders in the Rams’ return from their bye week. Kupp has been recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week Two and head coach Sean McVay didn’t offer much of a hint about which way the team’s decision is going to go.

“He’s had a good week, I know that’s what you guys are gonna want to ask about and that’s what you’re gonna get from me right there,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “But he is making good progress and there’s a possibility that he’s going to be ready to go.”

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) are also listed as questionable for the Rams.