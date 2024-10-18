Cooper Kupp listed as questionable to face Raiders

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be back in the Rams lineup on Sunday.

Kupp has been listed as questionable to face the Raiders in the Rams’ return from their bye week. Kupp has been recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week Two and head coach Sean McVay didn’t offer much of a hint about which way the team’s decision is going to go.

“He’s had a good week, I know that’s what you guys are gonna want to ask about and that’s what you’re gonna get from me right there,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “But he is making good progress and there’s a possibility that he’s going to be ready to go.”

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) are also listed as questionable for the Rams.