 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Kupp out, K Joshua Karty questionable for Sunday

  
Published September 20, 2024 03:30 PM

The Rams officially will not have receiver Cooper Kupp this weekend and another one of their key contributors may be out, too.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Kupp (ankle) and tight end Davis Allen (back) have both been ruled out. Both players have not practiced this week.

Kicker Joshua Karty (groin) is one of a few questionable players. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but McVay said the club will see how Karty gets through Friday’s session.

If Karty is unavailable, then Tanner Brown will perform kicking duties. The Rams added Brown to their practice squad earlier this week.

Cornerback Cobie Durant (toe) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown (ankle) are also questionable.