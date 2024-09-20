Cooper Kupp out, K Joshua Karty questionable for Sunday

The Rams officially will not have receiver Cooper Kupp this weekend and another one of their key contributors may be out, too.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Kupp (ankle) and tight end Davis Allen (back) have both been ruled out. Both players have not practiced this week.

Kicker Joshua Karty (groin) is one of a few questionable players. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but McVay said the club will see how Karty gets through Friday’s session.

If Karty is unavailable, then Tanner Brown will perform kicking duties. The Rams added Brown to their practice squad earlier this week.

Cornerback Cobie Durant (toe) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown (ankle) are also questionable.