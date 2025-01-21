Cooper Kupp plans to keep playing, doesn’t know if it will be with Rams

Before the Rams revived their 2024 season, they were hoping to trade receiver Cooper Kupp. Once they start to dig out of a 1-4 hole, they decided to stand pat.

Now that the season has ended, Kupp doesn’t know whether he’ll be back with the Rams.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, Kupp said Monday that he has “no doubt” he’ll play in 2024. There is doubt as to whether the Rams intend to keep him.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” Kupp said. “That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be. . . . I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

Kupp has gone in three years from being the focal point of the passing game (and Super Bowl MVP) to second fiddle to Puka Nacua. With $20 million owed for 2025 ($5 million of which is fully guaranteed), that’s more than his current production warrants.

The first decision comes early in the league year, when a $7.5 million roster bonus comes due. (The $5 million guarantee is included in that payment.) He also has a $12.5 million base salary for 2025.

If the 31-year-old Kupp stays, he’ll likely have to take less than he’s owed. If the leaves, chances are a haircut will be in order, too.

There will be moving parts. What will the Rams offer? What will another team pay? It feels like something that will be resolved at Tampering Central a/k/a the Scouting Combine.

The options are simple. Kupp stays under his current deal, he reworks it, he’s traded, or he’s released.

The Rams also could allow the roster bonus to be paid and wait. With only $12.5 million owed after that, they could trade him later in the offseason — possibly after the draft.