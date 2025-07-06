 Skip navigation
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin is arrested on two misdemeanor charges

  
July 6, 2025

During the slow time, NFL coaches dread that phone call.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has gotten one.

Via CBS News Texas, Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested during Fourth of July weekend on a pair of misdemeanor charges.

It happened on Sunday morning, in Allen, Texas. Turpin was booked for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bond was set at $500.

Both charges will trigger potential scrutiny under NFL policies. Marijuana doesn’t result in the same punishment that it once did. However, he’ll likely be subjected to enhanced testing and potential fines for positive tests. Suspensions are very rare, and very hard to earn, under the current substance-abuse policy.

Turpin had his biggest in 2024, with 420 (coincidence, not irony) receiving yards. He also was the first-team All-Pro kick returner, with 904 yards, a 33.5-yard average per return, and a 99-yard touchdown. He also had 18 punt returns for 187 yards and a touchdown.