Cooper Kupp questionable with heel, hamstring injuries

Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s status for Sunday’s game against the Commanders is up in the air.

Kupp was on the injury report with a heel issue on Wednesday and Thursday, but a hamstring injury was added to the final injury report of the week. Head coach Mike Macdonald said at his Friday press conference that Kupp hurt his hamstring in practice and has been listed as questionable for Sunday night as a result.

The Seahawks ruled out wide receivers Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quad), so they may be elevating some help from the practice squad on Saturday.

Safety Julian Love (hamstring) and guard Christian Haynes (pectoral) have also been ruled out. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist) joins Kupp in the questionable category.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) has no injury designation, which leaves him on track to play for the first time since September 25.