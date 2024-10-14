Cooper Kupp will have Monday workout to help determine Week 7 availability

Coming off their bye, the Rams may get a key piece of their offense back for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) has been making good progress and will go through a workout with trainers on Monday to help determine his availability for Week 7.

That workout will see Kupp go through “game-like movements” in addition to running routes.

“He’s feeling good, he’s feeling optimistic, but he’s also very aware of what that looks like to be ready to roll and to maybe not quite be there yet,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “So, today will be a big day.”

Kupp caught 18 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown before going down against the Cardinals in Week 2.

While receiver Puka Nacua (knee) and offensive lineman Steve Avila (knee) are unlikely to practice this week, offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) will also go through a significant Monday workout to help determine if he’ll be designated to return.

The Rams’ first injury report of the week will come out on Wednesday.