Cooper Rush again limited; Trevon Diggs downgraded to non-participation

Quarterback Cooper Rush (knee) remained limited on the Cowboys’ estimated practice report.

Rush, who took over the starting job after Dak Prescott tore a hamstring, said Tuesday he will play against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys had 16 players on their practice report Monday. They added cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) as a non-participant Tuesday.

The only other change was cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) being downgraded to a non-participant after being estimated as limited Monday.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion), linebacker Eric Kendricks (groin/shoulder), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), offensive tackle Asim Richards (ankle) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) remained non-participants.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) and left guard Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) again were limited.

Swing tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) and fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) were full participants.