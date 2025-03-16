Cooper Rush agrees to two-year deal with Ravens
Published March 16, 2025 12:01 PM
Cooper Rush is headed to backup a quarterback in the AFC.
Rush has agreed to a two-year deal with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.
The initial numbers indicate Rush’s contract is worth $12.2 million.
Rush, 31, had spent effectively all of his career with the Cowboys — with the exception of a short stint with the Giants in 2020. He’s appeared in 38 games with 14 starts. The Cowboys notably went 4-1 with Rush at quarterback for a five-game stint in 2022. The club was 4-4 with him as a starter in 2024.
Rush has completed 60.7 of his career passes for 3,463 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Now, he’ll serve as the backup to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.