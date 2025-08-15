Cooper Rush will start for Ravens on Saturday in his return to AT&T Stadium

Cooper Rush will start Saturday’s preseason game for the Ravens at AT&T Stadium. It will mark his return to Arlington after seven-plus seasons with the Cowboys.

“It’ll be different being over on that sideline,” Rush told Baltimore reporters this week. “It’ll be something new, but I’m looking forward to it. A lot of close relationships over the years there. Get to catch up with some guys. It’ll be cool.”

Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season, going 4-4 in place of injured starter Dak Prescott. Rush would have earned a $250,000 incentive last season if he had started the regular-season finale, but the Cowboys, who were already eliminated from postseason contention, started Trey Lance instead.

Owner Jerry Jones said at the time he was unaware of Rush’s bonus, but he didn’t offer to pay it either.

Rush holds no hard feelings.

“No, I mean, it’s business,” Rush said. “Maybe if I played better, [I’d] go out there. I don’t know. But you really don’t think about that stuff. I had a great time there.”

Jackson hasn’t missed a game since 2022, so Rush could spend the season on the bench. That’s what the Ravens are hoping.