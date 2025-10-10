Cor’Dale Flott’s INT leads to Cam Skattebo’s third TD run, 34-17 Giants’ lead

The Eagles’ comeback attempt got even harder when Jalen Hurts threw his first interception in his last 305 passes.

With the Eagles threatening to get back within one score, Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott stepped in front of Jahan Dotson at the Giants 9-yard line. Flott ran 68 yards with the interception until Saquon Barkley pushed him out of bounds at the Philadelphia 23.

It only delayed the inevitable.

Rookie Cam Skattebo scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to give the Giants a 34-17 lead with 9:41 left. He also has scored touchdowns of 4 and 1 yards and has 14 carries for 54 yards.

The Giants have 305 yards.

Jaxson Dart has nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and has completed 16-of-24 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants are playing without center John Michael Schmitz, who was ruled out with a concussion. He also has a nose injury. Austin Schlottmann replaced Schmitz.