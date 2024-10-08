Cordarrelle Patterson, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith out for Steelers this week

The Steelers are set to be shorthanded at running back and edge rusher again this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that running back Cordarrelle Patterson is out for Week Six because of the ankle injury that kept him from playing against the Cowboys last Sunday night. Jaylen Warren also missed that game with a knee injury and Tomlin characterized him as doubtful to play this week.

Edge rushers Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin) are also set to miss this week’s game against the Raiders. Highsmith did not play against the Cowboys while Herbig had two tackles and a half-sack.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (neck) is the fourth player that Tomlin ruled out. Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) join Warren in the doubtful group.