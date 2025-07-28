 Skip navigation
Cordarrelle Patterson says Steelers have released him

  
According to Cordarrelle Patterson, the Steelers have released Cordarrelle Patterson.

The player posted this on Twitter: “Breaking news. . . . Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!”

Patterson signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024. He was paid $3.2 million in 2024, and he was due to make $2.8 million in 2025. The move creates $1.85 million in cap space.

He entered the league 12 years ago, as a first-round pick of the Vikings. Raw but talented, he excelled in Minnesota as a kick returner. After the Vikings didn’t exercise his fifth-year option, Patterson became a versatile contributor, both on offense and on special teams.

After leaving Minnesota, Patterson spent a year in Oakland, a year in New England, two in Chicago, and three in Atlanta.

On signing with the Falcons, he officially became a running back.

After peaking at 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns, Patterson hasn’t been close to the same. Last year, Patterson appeared in 13 games with one start. He rushed for 135 yards and added 80 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown.

Patterson is a four-time first-team All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time second team All-Pro. Those distinctions were earned as a return specialist.