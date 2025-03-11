Core special teamer Ashton Dulin agrees to stay in Indianapolis

The Colts are keeping wide receiver Ashton Dulin, a core special teams player, on a two-year deal with a max value of $8.5 million, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Dulin signed a two-year, $7.2 million deal to stay in Indianapolis in 2023, but he made only two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown the past two seasons combined with 10 special teams tackles.

He missed 2023 with a torn ACL.

Dulin played 182 offensive snaps and 295 on special teams, which was 71 percent of the team’s special teams plays, in 2024 in his return. He has played at least 51 percent of the team’s special teams snaps — 1,158 in all — in every season he has been on the field.

In his career, Dulin has 46 career tackles and has 35 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns.