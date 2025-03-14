 Skip navigation
Core special teams player Nick Bellore re-signs with Commanders

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:23 PM

The Commanders re-signed linebacker/core special teams player Nick Bellore to a two-year deal Thursday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Bellore, 35, spent last season with Washington, playing seven defensive snaps and 334 on special teams.

He has played more special teams snaps than defensive snaps in every season in his career aside from 2016 when he started 10 games at inside linebacker for the 49ers.

Bellore began his career with the Jets in 2011 and spent four years in New York before going to San Francisco for two, Detroit for two and Seattle for five. He joined the Commanders a year ago after his second Pro Bowl as a special teamer.

He has 268 career tackles.