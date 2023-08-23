Corey Davis: Stepping away from the game is the best path for me

It appears that Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has announced his retirement.

Davis didn’t use the word “retire” in a statement he posted to his Instagram account after several days away from the team, but the Jets did use it on a post to their website and it would be hard to draw any other implication from a message about stepping away from the game a couple of weeks before the season starts.

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis wrote. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.”

The Titans drafted Davis fifth overall in 2017 and he had 207 catches for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 56 games for the team. He also had 15 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs.

Davis joined the Jets as a free agent in 2021 and had 66 catches for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons with the team. His departure leaves them with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman, Malik Taylor, Alex Erickson, T.J. Luther, Jerome Kapp, Xavier Gibson, Irvin Charles, and Jason Brownlee at wideout.