Corey Dillon, Tim Krumrie will join Bengals Ring of Honor in 2024

Former NFL running back Corey Dillon said last year that it was “damn-near criminal” that he was not in the Bengals Ring of Honor, so he was likely happy to hear the team’s announcement about 2024 inductees on Thursday.

The team announced that Dillon and defensive tackle Tim Krumrie will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this year. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the team’s Monday night game against the Commanders on September 23.

Dillon was a 1997 second-round pick and spent seven seasons with the Bengals. He is the franchise leader with 1,865 rushing attempts and 8,061 rushing yards, and he also has the top three single-game rushing performances in Bengals history. He moved on to the Patriots and won a Super Bowl in the first of his three seasons in New England.

Krumrie was a 10th-round pick in 1983 and he played with the Bengals through the 1994 season. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1988 and the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl that season, but Krumrie broke his tibia and fibula during their loss to the 49ers. He returned the next season and coached for the Bengals from 1995 to 2002 after retiring as a player.