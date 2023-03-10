Cornerback Devon Witherspoon not participating in Illinois’ Pro Day today
Published March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersjets_230310
Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if the Jets land Aaron Rodgers, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to assess how interested the QB is and why there’s essentially no turning back for New York.
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is not taking part in his school’s Pro Day today, Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, reports.
Witherspoon instead will hold a personal workout for scouts on April 5.
The projected first-round draft selection has not done any on-field drills in the pre-draft process because of a hamstring injury. He attended the NFL Scouting Combine last week but did not participate in the workouts or testing.
His draft stock took off after 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2022.
Witherspoon earned consensus All-America honors.